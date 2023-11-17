What is a cap in soccer? Football's international tradition explained

You’ve probably heard the term "cap" whenever national teams are playing international soccer games, but what exactly does it mean?

If you're new to European soccer, there may be a few technical terms thrown around that you haven’t come across before.

The word "cap" is often used in the international game, although it has a different meaning than you may expect.

In this article, GOAL answers the question by describing what the term means in this context and delving into the history of soccer caps.

What is a cap in soccer?

The term "cap" refers to the number of times a soccer player has represented his or her country in an official international match, such as the World Cup, other international competitions, or even friendlies. It essentially signifies the accumulation of appearances for the national team.

A soccer player earns a "cap" whenever they represent their country in an international match. If a soccer player has 50 caps, it means they have played 50 times or have made 50 appearances for their country. It's a testament to a player's abilities and vast experience if they have a lot of caps.

What is the history of a cap in soccer?

The term "cap" or "international cap" comes from the old practice of giving players a special cap (or hat) for every appearance they make for their national team.

Since representing your national team is considered a good mark of a player's abilities and one of the highest honors for a soccer player, it was determined that a player should have something to show for their achievement.

In 1886 in England, the first honorary secretary of the Football Association (soccer), N.L. Jackson proposed the idea that all soccer players making an international appearance for England should be awarded a physical cap, which was accepted.

The idea itself was taken from the country's national sport, Cricket, where it is still a popular tradition. Once soccer became popular in more places other than England, awarding a cap to players became a common practice. However, nowadays, the practice of awarding players caps is not as common as it was back in the day.

Many people seem to think that the physical cap has vanished from the modern game, but this soccer phenomenon may still be found in some places. Physical caps are sometimes awarded to commemorate significant milestones such as making 50 or 100 appearances for their national team.

For instance, former England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was awarded with a golden commemorative cap as England’s youngest centurion back in 2014.

Useful Links