What is Frank Lampard's net worth and how much does the former Chelsea star earn?

The former Chelsea and England midfielder has made the transition into coaching, but his earning power still remains strong

Frank Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a and the during an illustrious playing career.

He wasn't out of football long following his retirement from playing and quickly secured a top job with , taking them to the Championship play-offs in 2019.

Lampard, who is set to take over as manager ahead of the 2019-20 season, is also a children's author, a television pundit and all-round bon vivant.

But how much is Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer worth? Goal takes a look.

What is Frank Lampard's net worth?

According to reports, Lampard's net worth is just shy of $100 million (£79m), with the website Celebrity Net Worth estimating that he is worth roughly $90 million (£71m).

Lampard's playing career spanned two decades and he earned a considerable sum of money across spells with West Ham, Chelsea and .

With a number of lucrative contracts worth multiple millions per year, not to mention rewarding endorsement deals with a variety of global corporations, it is no surprise to see such high numbers associated with the former midfielder.

How much does Frank Lampard earn?

According to reports in 2019, Derby were willing to improve Lampard's salary to £2.5 million ($3m) a year in order to persuade him to remain as Rams boss.

However, it looks increasingly likely that he will opt to join Chelsea instead, with the Blues believed to be offering more than double that amount - in the region of £5 million ($6m) a year.

Lampard broke into the Forbes list of the world's highest-paid athletes in 2015, during the final stages of his career as he wound things down at Manchester City and Major League Soccer side New York City.

At that point, he was said to have been earning $19.7 million (£15.5m) between his salary and commercial sponsorship deals. However, unsurprisingly, he dropped off the list in 2016 after hanging up his boots.

Prior to that, in 2008, Chelsea made him the highest-paid player in the Premier League when they handed him a contract worth £39.2 million ($50m) over five years, which worked out at around £140,000 a week.

As well as earning money through football, Lampard has also worked as a pundit, appearing on ITV, BT Sport and BBC coverage of various games.

What endorsement deals does Frank Lampard have?

While Lampard was one of Chelsea's key players during their golden years of the 2000s and he represented England over 100 times, his commercial brand wasn't particularly strong.

In comparison to other English stars such as David Beckham and Wayne Rooney, Lampard's earning through endorsement deals fell short.

However, he still earned plenty through agreements with adidas and Pepsi, with Forbes stating that the sponsorships were worth around $4 million.

How many social media followers does Frank Lampard have?

Lampard uses social media periodically and has a total of 5.9 million followers spread across his Facebook and Instagram pages.

As well as the odd behind-the-scenes photo from the training pitch, the former midfielder also uses the platforms to give fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Photos of his wife Christine and their children are among the images Lampard shares, as well as moments from his forays into punditry.

Furthermore, he uses social media to promote his range of children's books - Frankie's Magic Football.

What charity work does Frank Lampard do?

Lampard has devoted a lot of time over the course of his career to helping out charities, either through donations or raising awareness.

He has worked closely with a number of cancer awareness and research groups, including Clic Sargent, which focuses on childhood cancer issues.

Lampard is also involved in a number of Chelsea-related charity endeavours, gifting items for auction, and supports the humanitarian organisation 'Small Steps Project' with donations of football boots.