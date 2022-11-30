What do Mexico need to qualify for last 16 of 2022 World Cup?

Tata Martino's men are winless in the 2022 World Cup and they have it all to do against Saudi Arabia on matchday three.

Mexico have a mountain to climb against Saudi Arabia after dropping points in their first two games of the World Cup.

They were left frustrated by Poland in their campaign opener as it ended in a stalemate, while in their second match against Lionel Messi's Argentina, they failed to make any impact in the final third whatsoever as the Albiceleste registered a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Mexico enter their third Group C match, against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, needing to win and get help elsewhere to advance to the knockout stage. Here is everything you need to know about how the El Tri can qualify.

What to Mexico need to do to reach last 16?

Mexico will take to the pitch on Wednesday evening at the Lusiail Stadium with the aim to get nothing less than three points. Only a win over the Asian giants will help them to remain in contention for a berth in the round of 16.

However, even if they win, their fortunes are not in their hands. They must also hope that Poland beat Argentina. If Argentina beat or draw with Poland, then El Tri must have a superior goal difference, which seems a tall order.

Currently, they have a goal difference of -2, whereas, both Poland and Argentina have a healthy goal difference of +2 and +1 respectively. This means that they will have to win big against Saudi Arabia.

History is not on their side as they've now failed to score in four consecutive World Cup outings dating back to 2018.

Who could Mexico face in the last 16?

Mexico can qualify from Group C only as runners-up. So they will be facing the winners from Group D if they progress.

France are leading Group D with a perfect win record. They are set to face Tunisia next in their final group outing and should bag the three points if they play to potential.

If Les Bleus are held to a draw they will still progress as group winners. However, if they lose heavily and Australia beat Denmark by a big margin then France will go through as runners-up.

In that case, Mexico will face Australia in the round of 16.

What will be the date & venue for Mexico's last-16 tie?

The game would take place at the Al Thumama Stadium on December 4.

Where can I watch Mexico's last-16 tie in the UK?

It has not yet been decided who will air Mexico's last-16 tie, although the game will be shown on either ITV or BBC.

Both channels also offer online streaming access, via BBC iPlayer and ITVX.