'What are we waiting for?' - Barzagli told Juventus to sign Mbappe in 2017

Andrea Barzagli has revealed that he urged Juventus to make a move for Kylian Mbappe after facing him in 2017, but even at that stage, the French forward was attracting plenty of interest.

The Bianconeri took on a star-studded Monaco side in the semi-finals of the Champions League when an exciting teenage forward was bursting onto the scene.

Veteran defender Barzagli saw enough in that contest to suggest that Juve should be in the mix for the hottest of prospects, but Paris Saint-Germain would win that race a matter of months later.

What has been said?

Juve legend Barzagli has told Tuttosport: "I remember like it was yesterday the feeling I felt in Monte Carlo against the 18-year-old Mbappe: he was going at 3000mph.

"At the end of the game I went to [chief football officer, Fabio] Paratici and told him: 'What are we waiting for to get him?'

"The director made me understand that everyone already wanted him and it was practically impossible to approach Mbappe."

Why was Mbappe in demand?

Mbappe helped to fire Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, with a breakthrough season seeing him net 26 goals in 44 appearances.

Such potential was never going to sail under the radar for long, with Europe's leading clubs quick to make their interest known.

Real Madrid were very keen on doing a deal, and still are, but a mercurial talent was kept in his homeland.

PSG put an initial loan agreement in that place that was eventually turned into a €145 million (£124m/$172m) transfer, with a further €35m due in add-ons.

He has continued to star at Parc des Princes, registering 132 goals in 171 games, and is generating transfer talk again after entering the final year of his contract.

