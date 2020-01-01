'We've got to look within' - Maguire admits Man Utd have not been good enough as home slide continues

The defender believes the Red Devils must figure out their own problems as they continue to struggle at Old Trafford after losing to Arsenal

Harry Maguire admitted that "needed to do more" during Sunday's loss to while adding that the club will have to "look within" and not make excuses.

United were undone at Old Trafford on Sunday, falling 1-0 to the Gunners thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty in the second half.

With the loss, United now sit 15th in the Premier League with seven points through six games, marking the club's worst start since David Moyes was in charge.

The Red Devils have struggled at Old Trafford so far this season, with Sunday's defeat meaning that United have failed to win any of their opening four top-flight games at home for the first time since 1972-73.

And, following the most recent defeat, Maguire says that United must find a way to sort out their issues at home as they look to make Old Trafford a fortress once again.

"It's hard to put your finger on it. It was disappointing from us. It was a cagey game, a game of few chances," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"We needed to do more, we needed to create more.

"We were confident going into the game. It was important to start the game well. We just gave the ball away too much.

"It's not good enough, we've got to go work hard tomorrow at training.

"We can't find excuses, we've got to look within.

"We haven't won in the league at Old Trafford this season. It's disappointing, we want teams to have a tough time coming here."

Maguire has featured in eight games for United this season, his second with the club, but the Red Devils have struggled mightily in Premier League play.

This season, United have lost to , and, now, Arsenal, having only earned wins against Newcastle and in the Premier League.

United have been strong in the , meanwhile, kickstarting their European run with a win over at the Parc des Princes as well as a 5-0 battering of at Old Trafford.

Next up for United will be a visit to as they look to make it three wins in three games in the Champions League.

After that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will look to climb up the Premier League table as United face off with next weekend.