Western Sydney Wanderers 2 Wellington Phoenx 3: Krishna's late heroics inflict third successive loss

Wellington Phoenix claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-league on Tuesday.

Roy Krishna's late heroics saw Wellington Phoenix secure a dramatic 3-2 win at Western Sydney Wanderers, who suffered a third successive A-League defeat.

The Wanderers fought back from a goal down twice, including a Keanu Baccus equaliser in the 82nd minute, but Krishna did the damage at the end with his second goal in seven minutes to move the Phoenix up to fifth in the table.

The home side suffered the early blow of losing Alexander Baumjohann to injury after just six minutes.

They did not let that affect them too much initially and thought they had won a penalty soon after, but the decision was overturned after being reviewed, with Bruce Kamau seeming to go down with no contact from Louis Fenton.

Wing-back Fenton then made an impact at the other end in the 36th minute, racing on to Sarpeet Singh's clever pass into the area and coolly prodding in, but Brendan Hamill hit back soon after, beating Filip Kurto to a cross and heading in.

Krishna thought he had won the game for the Phoenix in the 82nd minute, collecting Cillian Sheridan's pass and beating the stranded Vedran Janjetovic.

Baccus levelled a few moments later, emphatically driving home via the crossbar from close range, but Krishna was not finished.

Article continues below

The striker met Max Burgess' cross from the right at the near post and steered home in the 89th minute, consigning the Wanderers to another loss.