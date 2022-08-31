West Ham vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Spurs are unbeaten in the 2022-23 Premier League ahead of their London derby clash with the Hammers

Tottenham face a tricky away trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Antonio Conte's men travel to the London Stadium in a rich vein of form as they are yet to lose a match in the 2022-23 competition and are placed third in the table with 10 points from four matches. Harry Kane is enjoying a purple patch having scored four goals in four matches, including a brace against Nottingham Forest.

West Ham, meanwhile, head into this fixture on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa, which came as a timely boost after three straight defeats which left them reeling at the bottom of the table. Thanks to Pablo Fornals' winner they have climbed out of the relegation zone and will be looking to build some momentum against their London rivals.

GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with the midweek action in the capital.

West Ham vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tottenham's Premier League fixture with West Ham will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 2, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport App and website. Viewers can sign up to a monthly pass on BT Sport for £25.

In the United States, all of the action can be caught through the Peacock Premium streaming service.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App & website US N/A Peacock Premium

West Ham squad & team news

West Ham will miss Nayef Aguerd as he is nursing an ankle injury, while Craig Dawson will be unavailable due to a thigh issue. Benjamin Johnson has a stiff hamstring which will keep him on the sidelines.

However, Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal have regained fitness and could feature against Spurs. New-signing Lucas Paqueta might not get the nod as the fixture comes too soon for him. Moyes will likely have to start with either Michail Antonio or Gianluca Scamacca upfront along with Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United possible XI:

Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Emerson; Antonio, Bowen

Goalkeepers Fabianski, Randolph, Areola Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Johnson, Aguerd, Kehrer, Emerson Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Soucek, Rice, Coventry, Downes, Cornet Forwards Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Scamacca, Paqueta

Tottenham squad & team news

Tottenham have a couple of players unavailable in Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil. Moura has inflammation in his tendon which will keep him out for the next few weeks.

But Cristian Romeo and Oliver Skipp are back in training and should feature in the match given, as Conte has confirmed.

"Cristian and Skip, today they had a training session with us, for sure, we have to wait now, to see if they are completely recovered, but this is a good sign for us and for the players," stated the Italian.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Dejan Kulusevski should form the front three, which would once again see Richarlison miss out on a starting berth.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI:

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son