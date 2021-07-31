West Ham United's Benrahma haunts former club Brentford with stunning goal

The Algeria star grabbed the only goal as the Hammers stretched their unbeaten run in preparation for the 2021-22 league season

Said Benrahma scored a stunning winning goal as West Ham United defeated his former club Brentford 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Benrahma faced the Bees for the first time since he left the Brentford Community Stadium in October 2020.

After a goalless affair in the first half, the Algeria international powered his strike to the top corner of the net to help David Moyes' side break the deadlock in the 66th minute.

The victory boosted West Ham’s preparation for the 2021-22 season as they are unbeaten after six games with a record of four wins and two draws.

Benrahma is set to face Brentford again in the Premier League this season after Thomas Frank’s side won the 2021 Championship play-off final.

Prior to Saturday’s match, the former Nice midfielder – who did not celebrate his goal – described Brentford as his family after he spent two years at the club.

"Without a doubt, I think that Brentford is a club that gave me everything. They did give me everything, they helped me, they made me evolve and grow. Despite the fact I was only there for two years, they showed me a lot of love," Benrahma said.

"It is special to go back, it is a friendly match but we will also play them in the league this year. I’m happy for them that they got promoted, it’s a well-structured and well-run club. I’m very pleased that they came up to the Premier League.

"It is always weird to play against your old club. It is a team that gave me a lot, they’re like my family and I won’t forget that."

Benrahma moved to the London Stadium on an initial loan last October but it was made permanent earlier this year for a reported €23.1 million fee.

The 25-year-old contributed a goal and six assists in 30 Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season.