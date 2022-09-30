West Ham United vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight returns to action - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season resumes this weekend, as West Ham welcome Wolves to face them at London Stadium. It has been a dismal campaign so far for the Hammers, aside from their Europa Conference League exploits.

If they are to have any hope of challenging for continental football again, they must turn the corner - but against an opponent who have kept their powder dry at the back this term, could the end be coming into sight for David Moyes?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

West Ham vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham United vs Wolves Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and stream it on the Sky Go App, while in India, they can catch the match on Star Sports Select 1.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go App India Star Sports Select 1 N/A

West Ham squad & team news

Few gave David Moyes a shot when he was unceremoniously recalled for a second stint in charge of the Hammers, but back-to-back European finishes has seen him rebuild his reputation to that of his Everton days.

But he needs wins, and needs them sooner rather than later. Ben Johnson could return after a thigh issue, in what might be a boost to his prospects.

Position Players Goalkeepers Fabiański, Areola, Randolph Defenders Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Aguerd, Emerson, Ashby Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Paquetá, Downes, Cornet, Benrahma, Souček, Coventry, Rice Forwards Scamacca, Antonio, Bowen

Wolves squad and team news

It has only been a marginally better start to the year for Bruno Lage's men, but they too have toiled for results, even as Jose Sa has kept more clean sheets than nearly every other goalkeeper.

Diego Costa will look to push for a second Premier League debut following his late transfer to the Midlands.