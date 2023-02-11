Can Chelsea's new signings work the magic and earn them a win?

Premier League is back in action and we kick-off this weekend's games with a game between West Ham United and Chelsea.

West Ham have managed to pick up some positive results in the last couple of games winning one and drawing one, earning the same amount of points as their previous nine games. Their recent 1-1 draw against Newcastle will give them a confidence boost for the upcoming run of games. Their home results against Chelsea is a mixed bag however alternating between a winning and not winning.

Graham Potter's Chelsea have been struggling to pick up results in their recent games, with just one win in the last 5 games. The new signings are in their bedding period and struggling to hit top form. They come into this on the back of two consecutive goalless draws in the Premier League against Fulham and Liverpool.

West Ham United vs Chelsea probable lineups

West Ham United XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Paqueta, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Benrahma; Antonio

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Kepa;James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Mount; Ziyech, Havertz, Mudryk

West Ham United vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Graham Potter's men will return to the Champions League action with a game against German side, Borussia Dortmund, before returning to Premier League action against Southampton. Another London derby against Tottenham Hotspur awaits them after this on the 26th of February.