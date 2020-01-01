West Ham United boss Moyes ‘surprised and disappointed’ by Ngakia exit

The DR Congolese descent turned down a new contract and he is set to leave the club at the end of the month

manager David Moyes has described Jeremy Ngakia’s decision to leave the club as a "kick in the teeth".

Ngakia, who rose through the ranks at West Ham, was handed his first-team debut in January against , and he made three more Premier League appearances before the league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He joined the Hammers at the age of 14 and he is set to seek a new adventure when his contract expires on June 30, after rejecting a new offer which is reportedly worth £5,000-a-week.

Moyes said he is disappointed by the 19-year-old’s decision to leave and also confirmed ongoing talks with the teenager to stay until the end of the 2019-20 season.

“We are really surprised and disappointed that Jeremy is not going to stay at West Ham,” Moyes told Standard Sport.

“We like him a lot, we’ve given him his debut and I’m a manager who has done that many times in my career, including Wayne Rooney, Ross Barkley, Jordan Pickford and others.

“Jeremy is another one and I feel he is making a mistake choosing not to stay with us. We’ve trusted him in big games and everyone likes him at the club.

“I also feel it’s a kick in the teeth for the academy, because they have developed a player for the first team and he’s not going to stay. We’re also really disappointed with his decision not to stay beyond June 30.

"I don’t agree with that and I also think it’s something the Premier League should not allow to happen, because it means the season is not starting and finishing in the same way.

“There’s nothing we can do about that, though, and we are still working with him. We like him, we want him to feel he’s been given the best service we can give and maybe there’s still a little hope that we can change his mind.

“We haven’t given up all hope of Jeremy realising he has got it wrong, but I have to say he has told me directly that it is not his choice to stay.”

West Ham United are 16th on the Premier League table but they find themselves struggling against relegation, level on 27 points with 18th-placed Bournemouth after 29 games.