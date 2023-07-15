West Ham reignite interest in Man Utd captain Harry Maguire after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal

West Ham are interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Rice sold for £105m ($137m)

Hammers eyeing Maguire move

Would prefer a loan deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Telegraph reports that the Hammers are targeting a move for Maguire after Rice completed his British record move to the Gunners. While Maguire is said to be happy to stay and fight for his place at United, despite falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, he has been earmarked as a key target by Irons boss David Moyes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The east London club want to sign Maguire on loan, rather than on a permanent deal, but they may feel emboldened to bid by the windfall from Rice's exit. The centre-back has a decision to make over his future, as England manager Gareth Southgate has warned him that he must play regularly if he is to make the squad for Euro 2024 next summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire has a contract until 2025 but he was limited to just eight starts in the Premier League under Ten Hag last season. He is behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the club's pecking order.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Maguire will hope to have his future sorted as the new Premier League season draws nearer.