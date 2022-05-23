West Ham defender Zouma charged under Animal Welfare Act over cat-kicking allegations

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act following February's incident where he appeared to kick and slap his cat.

The Hammers man and his brother Yoan are facing a combined five charges following an RSPCA investigation into the matter.

The pair are due at Thames Magistrates Court this week for a first hearing.

What has Zouma been charged with?

The elder Zouma has been charged with three offences, including two counts of causing "unnecessary suffering".

He has additionally been charged with a breach of animal welfare duty.

Yoan faces two charges of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his brother to commit the offence of inflicting unnecessary suffering on the cat.

What has happened since the incident?

The fallout of the incident saw both cats removed from Zouma's home and varying sanctions levelled at him and his brother.

Several sponsors cut ties with Zouma and West Ham, though the club stood by their player and he continued to regularly feature for David Moyes' side, including on their Europa League semi-final run.

Yoan, meanwhile, has not played for Dagenham and Redbridge since January 29, having been suspended following the subsequent incident.

