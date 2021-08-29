West Ham close to sealing €30m deal for CSKA Moscow star Vlasic after giving up on Lingard

The Croatian midfielder could make his way to London Stadium before the August 31 transfer deadline

West Ham are close to sealing a €30 million (£26m/$35m) deal for CSKA Moscow star Vlasic after giving up on Jesse Lingard, Goal can confirm.

Manchester United's Lingard had an impressive six-month loan spell at West Ham last season, and David Moyes has made no secret of his desire to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal.

However, the Hammers have been looking at alternative targets just in case they cannot re-sign Lingard, with Vlasic now set for a return to the Premier League two years on from his departure from Everton.

What's the situation?

West Ham are working to finalise a €30m transfer with CSKA, and Goal understands talks between the two clubs are progressing nicely ahead of the August 31 deadline.

The east London outfit have now accepted Lingard will remain at Old Trafford, but Moyes is still determined to add another creative attacking player to his ranks as he prepares his side to battle on both domestic and European fronts this season.

Vlasic still has three years left to run on his contract at CSKA, but the Russian outfit are open to selling and if negotiations continue to run smoothly West Ham could tie up the deal over the next 48 hours.

Vlasic's credentials

Vlasic began his career at Hadjuk Split, where he spent three years before being snapped up by Everton in 2017.

The Croatian only managed to score twice in 19 appearances for the Toffees who sold him to CSKA in 2019, but he has taken his game to new heights in the Russian Premier League.

Vlasic has recorded 33 goals and 21 assists in 108 games for CSKA, and looks ready to make a bigger impact in English football.

