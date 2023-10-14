Deal back on? West Ham considering reigniting interest in Man Utd defender Harry Maguire in January

West Ham could rekindle their interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in January.

West Ham want Maguire again in January

Move to West Ham did not materialise in the summer

Maguire started in two matches for Man Utd thus far

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers came close to signing the former Red Devils' skipper during the summer transfer window but a move never materialised as the player reportedly turned down the offer and decided to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a place in Erik ten Hag's starting eleven.

But after managing to start in just two out of the 11 matches the club has played thus far, the English international could consider moving out with West Ham reportedly interested in signing him in January, according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hammers boss David Moyes is known to be an admirer of the 30-year-old central defender and wants him at the club as a replacement for Kurt Zouma who could move to the Saudi Pro League at the start of 2024.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The former Leicester City star had earlier refuted claims of him rejecting West Ham's offer in the summer as he suggested that talks with the club never progressed beyond a point. With the Euros starting in less than a year's time, Maguire could consider switching clubs to get regular game time ahead of the flagship continental competition.