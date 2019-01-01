West Ham captain Noble heaps praise on 'brilliant' Masuaku

The DRC ace put on a decent defensive shift to help the Hammers secure their first clean sheet of the season a fortnight ago

captain Mark Noble is full of praise for Arthur Masuaku following his performance against on August 31.

Masuaku played a key role in helping West Ham secure a 2-0 win over the Canaries in their last Premier League fixture at the London Stadium.

Aside from his defensive contribution which helped the Hammers secure a clean sheet, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international assisted Sebastian Haller to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Masuaku completed the most tackles by any player (six) in the encounter which Noble has described as West Ham's best performance in a while.

“I thought he [Masuaku] was brilliant and, to be honest, I thought the whole back four was brilliant to keep [Teemu] Pukki quiet because he’s such a good goalscorer," Noble told the club website.

“I thought the aggression we played with, the power and pace and control, was brilliant. For me, that’s the best we’ve played for a long time.”

Masuaku who committed to his future to the Hammers until 2024 this summer, will be looking to maintain his fine display when they visit for their next Premier League game on September 16.