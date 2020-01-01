West Ham boss Moyes unsure Masuaku will be fit for Chelsea tie

The Congolese defender has not featured for the Hammers since the resumption of league games

manager David Moyes has asserted he is not sure whether Arthur Masuaku will be fit to play when they Hammers host at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

The DR Congo international has been able unable to play since the resumption of the league because of an ankle injury.

He made the matchday squad of the 3-1 win against at the restart, but was an unused substitute.

Moyes says the East London outfit are doing everything to get him back to fitness, admitting he has done some training with the academy players.

“We’ve got Arthur Masuaku who we’re also trying to get back,” Moyes told the press ahead of the Chelsea clash.

“He rolled his ankle just a couple of days before the restart. He’s on the grass as well and he has done a bit with the younger players as well, so that gets him closer.

“Whether they’ll all be okay for tomorrow night, I’m not quite sure.”

Masuaku has played 15 times in the Premier League this season, providing one assist in a 2-0 win over . The 26-year-old was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at after getting two yellow cards.

He has been with West Ham since 2016, when he joined from Greek giants , and has played a total of 91 games in all competitions, scoring once and providing seven assists.

The Hammers currently lurk one spot above the relegation zone, tied on 27 points with Bournemouth and .

Bar the victory against Southampton, they could not win their other games against , Wolverhampton Wanderers and Hotspur, failing to score in each of them.

Masuaku was born in the French city of but went on to represent DR Congo at international level, making his debut in a goalless draw with Burkina Faso on June 9, 2019.

He played once during the in , but was on the losing side of a 2-0 defeat by in the group phase.

The reached the Round of 16 but lost 6-4 via penalties to Madagascar after the match ended 2-2 in extra time.