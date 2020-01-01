‘Werner would be fantastic for Liverpool, but not cheap’ – Marsch backs Reds raid for striker

The former RB Leipzig coach believes Jurgen Klopp should be doing all he can to win the race for a frontman attracting plenty of interest

Timo Werner would be “fantastic” and an “incredible asset for ”, admits former coach Jesse Marsch, but the Reds have been warned that a prolific frontman “won’t be cheap”.

Those at Anfield are said to be exploring the possibility of bringing a Germany international striker onto their books .

Werner is considered to be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield , with the 24-year-old able to blend individual end product with collective work rate.

Those qualities have caught the eye on Merseyside, but are also attracting interest from across Europe .

Marsch – who was assistant to Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig in 2018-19 - believes Liverpool should be doing all they can to win the race for a prized signature, telling the Blood Red podcast : "[Werner would] be an incredible asset for Liverpool. Just from a mentality perspective, he’s one of the most aggressive, cut-throat, attacking players I have ever seen.

"If a defender stops him going one way, that doesn’t faze him at all - he wants the ball again and he’s attacking - again and again and again.

"For Liverpool, he could play in any of the front three positions and he would be fantastic.

"From a footballing mind, from an explosive perspective, from a finishing perspective, from a mentality perspective, he is an incredible player and has the potential to get even better. It won’t be cheap for Liverpool but that would be a great asset, that is for sure."

Marsch added on what Liverpool would be getting from any deal for Werner: "He can [play all across the front line] because he is intelligent but he likes drifting to the left side and then be ready to run in behind the opponent or get balls on the run and come in on his right foot.

"But he can do this on the right, on the left, he is so smart at finding space and timing his runs.

"His pace is incredible and then his finishing at speed…

"From an attacking perspective, he has very few, if any, weaknesses, and then he even has an ability to work for the team.

"And he is fit all of the time. He is almost never injured, which is a big asset for an explosive attacking player to have as well."

Werner has recorded 91 goals through 153 appearances for Leipzig, with a personal best return of 30 across all competitions registered in the current campaign.