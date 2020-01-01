Werner welcomes penalty duties at Chelsea and credits Jorginho for accepting the switch

The German forward happily stepped up to the spot on Wednesday after the Blues handed him the responsibility

Timo Werner has welcomed the chance to be 's first-choice penalty taker after tucking away two spot-kicks in the club's 3-0 win over Rennes in the .

After Jorginho's recent failure from the spot, Werner was the man to step up for the Blues on Wednesday as they were awarded two first-half penalties against their French opponents.

The 24-year-old made no mistake with either attempt as he showed his spot-kick ability and set up Frank Lampard's side for a comfortable victory.

Lampard confirmed post-match that Werner had been handed penalty taking duties at the expense of Jorginho and the German international has happily embraced the new responsibility.

“Before the game, the manager told me I was on penalties," Werner told BT Sport post-match. "I had two today, which is a little bit crazy, but I’ll take it. Good goals for a striker, and I hope I can go on like this.

“I think when you want to score 20 or more goals, then you have a to take a few penalties in the season. That’s the thing that gives strikers the goals, when you are at the high levels.

"I’m happy Jorgi is cool with that and I think it’s another point that speaks for our team, we have no selfish players, and we want to go in one direction."

Despite playing against 10 men for more than 45 minutes after Dalbert was controversially sent off for handball, Chelsea could one score once from open play as Tammy Abraham found the back of the net from close range early in the second-half.

Werner conceded the Blues should have made more of their numerical advantage but stressed the result itself was reward enough.

“I think we had a very good game today, we played very well. I think both penalties were right, so we go 2-0 in the first-half," Werner said.

"We have one more man on the pitch and we can control the game. In the end maybe, we can score a bit more, but in the end, we win 3-0 at home and that’s all we wanted.

“We want to win the group and this is a big step in the right way. We want to win the next game in the Champions League after the international games and then we will go to Seville and try to win this game as well. We want to go far in this competition."