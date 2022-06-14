The Germans had drawn each of their first three matches of the campaign but secured a big win against the Azzurri on Tuesday

Germany secured their first victory of the UEFA Nations League campaign on Tuesday as they cruised to a 5-2 win against Italy.

Timo Werner scored a double as goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller helped Hansi Flick's team leapfrog the Azzurri in the table.

Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni fired late consolations for Roberto Mancini's new-look Italy side.

What happened during Germany's win against Italy?

Kimmich opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the encounter when David Raum slotted it into his path, allowing him to knock it past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Germany were awarded a penalty at the end of the half for a foul by Bastoni and Gundogan stepped up to convert it.

Early in the second half, Muller popped up to make it 3-0 when he got on the end of a rebound and fired in.

A minute later, the Chelsea forward put the ball in the net again after he capitalised on a mistake from the Italy defence.

Gnonto pulled one back for the visitors with just over 10 minutes left on the clock after a rebound landed perfectly in front of him, before Bastoni made it 5-2 with a goal in stoppage time.

What has been said about Germany's win against Italy?

Italy boss Mancini says his side gave away far too many opportunities against Germany, telling reporters after the game: "Too bad to finish like this, they are strong and we knew it. We conceded too much in the first half, we let them play.

"We also did good things despite the result. However, everything is still open.

"Clearly there were some mistakes, otherwise the goals are not conceded in this way.

"We didn't defend well as a team. There were some things that didn't go well. If you expose yourself to the counterattack against teams like this, you pay.

"This is a path in which we will do good things and other things less good, we will lose games. But I repeat, the group is open, we will see what happens in September.

"We are clearly sorry to end like this, but there have been some positive notes, like Gnonto's goal.

"We were unlucky on four or five occasions when we could get back in the game, but Germany did well and we have to congratulate them."

Germany boss Flick, meanwhile, was delighted with his side's performance as they ended a run of three draws to get their first win of the Nations League campaign.

"I have to pay the team a huge compliment," he told Sky.

"Respect, to get such a performance again in the fourth game. Everything we set out to do, they did brilliantly.

"It was a real stress test for all of us. You saw what was possible after the first goal. We didn't do everything perfectly, but we don't want to talk about that today.

"It is always important to go on holiday with a win. The team did a sensational job. We are looking forward to the road to the World Cup.

"We still have two games in September that are important, where we will be challenged again."

