Werner: I'm fine with having more assists than goals as long as Chelsea win

The striker has scored just twice since early November but has continued to involve his team-mates in the attack

Chelsea forward Timo Werner insisted he is fine with having more assists than goals as long as his side continues to win matches.

The Germany international grabbed the decisive assist against Manchester City on Saturday, as his square ball found Hakim Ziyech for the game's only goal in a 1-0 win in the FA Cup semi-final.

Werner has come under fire for a lack of scoring in his first season at Chelsea but has managed a number of assists in 2020-21 as well.

What was said?

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Werner said: "I’ve had more assists than goals, which is unusual in the last year for me. As long as it helps the team it’s fine.

"It was good that I got the ball right for Hakim."

Speaking about the game, the 25-year-old added: "I think the two best teams in England at the moment played against each other. It was a 50-50 game.

"We won because we made the counterattacks and got one goal. In the end we defended very well, like in the games before. I think we can say the best team won.

"In these types of games it’s very important to have good tactics, but in the end it’s the individual class that decides the game. That’s why we won the game."

Werner's debut season

Following his summer move from RB Leipzig, Werner got off to a fast start by scoring eight times in his first 12 appearances.

That bright start has been followed by a long dry period, however, as Werner has scored just twice since early November.

Werner has managed to get his team-mates involved throughout the season though, as his assist on Saturday was his 12th of the campaign.

Werner's team play has kept him in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans as Chelsea eye two major trophies as the season nears its end.

The Blues will face either Leicester or Southampton in the FA Cup final while they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final later this month.

