'We're not satisfied' - De Ligt claims Ajax aren't done chasing Champions League dream
Match-winner Matthijs de Ligt insisted Ajax are far from finished after sensationally adding Juventus to their list of Champions League scalps on Tuesday.
Teenager De Ligt's 67th-minute header completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Allianz Stadium and remarkable 3-2 aggregate triumph in the quarter-finals.
He became the youngest Dutch player to score in a Champions League knockout match since Nordin Wooter in April 1996 for Ajax versus Panathinaikos, and the second youngest defender to every score in a Champions League knockout match behind Joel Matip.
Donny van de Beek had earlier cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's header and the visitors were the better side from there, adding the Serie A champions to a list of vanquished heavyweights already including last-16 opponents Real Madrid.
Ajax became the first team from outside the traditional top five European leagues to reach the Champions League semi-final since 2004-05, when fellow Dutch side PSV did so.
Having reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1997, and the ninth time in the club's history, Ajax will now meet either Tottenham or Manchester City for a place in the final.
"There's still something to play for - we're not satisfied. The next games are also going to be important," captain De Ligt told BT Sport.
"I can't describe what kind of emotion we have. It's unbelievable that a squad from the Netherlands is showing the world what we can do.
ABSOLUTE SCENES!!! #UCL #juvaja pic.twitter.com/XnmLWdy6Lj— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 16, 2019
"We did it against Bayern Munich, against Real Madrid and now against Juventus.
"We have so much potential, we're all still quite young, and I think everyone saw what we can do.
"We could have scored more, it could have been 4-1, and that's a really big compliment for us."
Ajax have been crowned European champions on four occasions in their proud history, last lifting the trophy in 1995.