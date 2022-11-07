'We're in talks' - Zanetti confirms Inter are working to extend Skriniar's contract amid PSG transfer interest

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has confirmed the club are confident of tying down Milan Skriniar to a new contract amid interest from PSG.

Zanetti provides update on Skriniar future

Confident he will remain at Inter

Had been linked to PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? With Skriniar's contract set to expire in 2023 and talks over a new deal at Inter having dragged on, clubs have quietly been lining up and registering their interest in the 27-year-old should he become available. Zanetti, though, has insisted that progress is being made over a contract extension.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Italian outlet SportMediaset following the Champions League knockout stage draw, Zanetti offered an update: "We’re in talks, and the conditions are there to find an agreement to move forward together.

"We hope that it can be resolved as soon as possible, everyone will be happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining Inter in 2017, Skriniar has developed into one of the most reliable and impressive defenders in European football and was instrumental to their 2020/21 Scudetto win. He's been linked with a move away from the club in recent times, though, with Paris Saint-Germain touted as a possible destination more recently as well as Tottenham and Manchester United in the past.

WHAT NEXT FOR SKRINIAR? If Zanetti is correct, the Slovakian's future should be resolved before the year is out. With the World Cup looming, Skriniar will have plenty of time over the next month to make a decision.