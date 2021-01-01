'We’re in good dialogue with him' - Solskjaer confirms Cavani talks with Manchester United

The forward signed a one-season deal last year and there are doubts about his future at the club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed talks are continuing with Edinson Cavani over an extension to his Manchester United contract.

The Uruguayan forward has made a positive impression at Old Trafford since making the move to the club last year following his release from Paris Saint-Germain.

There is an option in his contract to extend by a further 12 months should both parties agree, and Solskjaer says talks are continuing.

What has been said?

“We’re speaking to Eddy," Solskjaer said. "Edinson is a top striker and whatever he decides to do, let’s see. We’re in good dialogue with him.

“We want a competitive squad and we need someone up there to score the goals for us.

"So we’re looking at it.”

Cavani’s future at the club is up in the air

Cavani’s positive start to life at Old Trafford, and comments that he was happy working with the young crop of forwards at United, pointed to him signing an extension.

However, the 34-year-old’s father muddied the waters when he claimed the forward was unhappy and eyeing a move to Boca Juniors.

It was revealed that Cavani had been in dialogue with Juan Roman Riquelme, who holds the role of second vice-president at Boca.

Cavani has said little with regard to his future in the days since his father broke ground, and he is currently working on his fitness following four games out with a muscle injury.

United face Leicester in the quarter finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

United’s need for a striker

Cavani is one of the deadliest finishers in the game, but he is towards the tail end of his career.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are bright attacking talents but not in the mould of conventional number nines.

Article continues below

Even were Cavani to stay, he’d only be a short-term fix and Solskjaer’s need is for a player who can take on the role for a number of seasons.

His fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland would be the obvious candidate, but when Borussia Dortmund elect to sell there will be a huge battle for his services.

Further reading