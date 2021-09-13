Wenger sees 'potential' in Arteta's Arsenal amid questions of current coaching team

The legendary former Gunners boss believes a corner will be turned in 2021-22 after coming through a testing start to the campaign

Arsene Wenger claims to see "potential" at Arsenal that will allow a reversal in fortune to be delivered by Mikel Arteta and his coaching team at Emirates Stadium.

Questions have been asked through the opening weeks of the current campaign as to how long Arteta will remain at the helm in north London.

A disappointing opening delivered no points and no goals through three games, leading to a club-record £145 million ($200m) being spent in the summer transfer window, but a corner was finally turned in a 1-0 win over Norwich last time out.

What has been said?

Legendary former Arsenal boss Wenger, who spent 22 years in charge of the club between 1996 and 2018, told beIN Sports of the club's class of 2021-22: "First of all, honestly I like to usually say what I think, I believe in this situation I’m an Arsenal fan.

"After that, of course, when I talk about Arsenal it’s a sensitive subject and at the moment the timing is maybe not the best to talk.

"I must say I find the squad full of quality. I’m not pessimistic because I feel they had two difficult games out of the first three – Chelsea on a high at home and of course after they go to Manchester City. Of course, you go to Man City and you can say it’s predictable that you could drop points.

"The bad result we made was in the first game against Brentford. After that it puts you straight away on the back foot.

"I wish them to recover and I think they will. The potential is there so I hope they come back."

Are Arsenal back on track?

The Gunners desperately needed a positive result of any kind against Norwich, with the Canaries also entering that contest without a point to their name.

Arteta's side found the going tough at times, with pressure and tension inside the Emirates making life difficult, but they did get the job done.

Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal of the game, lifting Arsenal off the foot of the table and into 16th place.

That success now needs to be used as a springboard, with upcoming outings against Burnley and AFC Wimbledon in the Premier League and Carabao Cup set to be followed by a derby date with neighbours Tottenham on September 26.

