'We'd be lost without him!' - Robertson hails Firmino's Liverpool influence

The Brazilian's form has helped fire the Reds to the top of the Premier League table this season

Andy Robertson paid tribute to the brilliance of Roberto Firmino, and says would be “lost” without the Brazilian.

Firmino has started the season in sparkling form, and was instrumental as the Reds returned to the top of the Premier League table with victory over on Saturday. His goal, 10 minutes from time, capped a convincing 3-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It also meant he became the first Brazilian to reach 50 goals in the Premier League, and afterwards Robertson was quick to praise the 27-year-old’s unique talent.

“With his work-rate, his technique, his goals and his all-round play, I don’t think there’s anyone like him,” the left-back told reporters.

“People will say there are better strikers, but for me what he does is so important to our team. We’d be lost without him. He’s world class.”

Asked to expand on what makes Firmino so special, Robertson said: “He does everything, and that’s the beauty of Bobby. He can do it all. He’s our first line of defence, and I’ve not seen anybody better at doing that. He presses the defenders and doesn’t give them a minute. He comes back and nicks the ball in midfield for us.

“He’s so important defensively for us, then he goes up the park and scores goals and makes assists. That’s what we need him to do.

“The work he puts in during games is probably more than any other striker in the world.”

Liverpool’s win at Burnley was their 13th in a row in the league, a club record. They have started the new campaign as they finished the last.

“It means nothing because we’ve only got four wins this season,” Robertson said. “Of course it’s nice to be in the record books and if that’s another box we’ve ticked off then great, but it’s not about that. It’s about four wins from four and top of the league going into the first international break.

“We had the aim to win the games we needed to win, luckily we’ve done that. Now we’ll have the break, come back and we’ve got another tough run.”

Reflecting on the win at Burnley, Robertson was delighted with Liverpool’s all-round performance, one in which they displayed a pleasing mix of attacking flair and defensive solidity. A first clean sheet of the season was secured at Turf Moor.

“It’s not often you come to Burnley and get a performance like that,” Robertson said. “I thought we were different class.

“You know what you’re going to get here, they’ve been doing it for a number of years and they’re very good at it. I think that’s the easiest win we’ve had, certainly since I’ve been here. A pleasing night all round.

“[The clean sheet] was massive for us. We’ve been comfortable in all the games so far this season but we’ve given away stupid goals at daft times, so it was important we kept concentrated and we did that well. They didn’t have many chances, if any, and I’m delighted for Adrian getting a clean sheet. We’re all buzzing with that.”

Robertson also had some words of praise for Sadio Mane, who continued his own fine start to the season with another goal.

“Sadio is a naturally fit boy,” Robertson added. “He didn’t want rest, he wanted to come back and hit the ground running in the Premier League, which he’s done.

“His goal was great, his all-round play got better as the game went on. I’ve got a good relationship with him on the left and hopefully that continues for many games and many years. He’s a fantastic player and I love playing with him. As long as he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll keep producing the numbers.

“They [the front three] are world-class players, and the goal doesn’t move. They know where the goal is, and they’re finding it at the moment. All three of them were fantastic today, and hopefully that continues because we need them.”