We will work to find Neymar's best position, says PSG boss Pochettino

The newly-hired manager is looking to get the best out of his star-studded attack

New manager Mauricio Pochettino says that he will work to determine Neymar's best position as he looks to get the best out of the Brazilian star.

Neymar has been a key part of all of PSG's plans since making the switch from in 2017.

However, PSG are blessed with a variety of options in the attack, with Neymar joined by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi up top.

Now officially with PSG, Pochettino says one of his first orders of business will be to figure out how to best deploy his attack, with Neymar a key piece of those plans.

“When Neymar starts training with the squad we will find the best position for him so that he can be the best he can be,” Pochettino said at his first press conference.

“We don't like to talk about systems. We will work on the game, on the animation and that all the players including Neymar be the best they can be.

“They are all leaders, there are different ways of expressing leadership and the more leaders we have in the team, whether in the locker room or on the pitch, the more beneficial it will be for the club.”

Pochettino was asked about a number of transfers during his inaugural press conference, including a potential deal for Lionel Messi.

He was also asked about Christian Eriksen, who played under Pochettino at Tottenham and appears set for an Inter exit.

However, Pochettino focused on his own team, including his plans for Mbappe, who he believes is a player that can play either out wide or as a striker in his system.

“It's amazing to see the quality of this squad, of these players, it's not new to anyone and we are very happy to have this squad,” he said.

“Kylian is a great player, who can play on the sides and in the middle. The most important thing is that he can express his potential and his talent when he is on the pitch.”

PSG currently sit third in , behind both and , ahead of this week's clash with , a match that will serve as Pochettino's debut.

The club can also look ahead towards the knockout rounds, where they will face Barcelona in the round of 16 after falling to in the finale last season.

“The Champions League is a goal for us, it's the biggest competition,” Pochettino said. “The first knockout matches are in a month, today we are under construction and, with the return of unavailable players, we will have an incredible squad and we will be ready for the match against Barcelona.”

He added: “We are going to play a lot of matches in the next few weeks. We can rely on all sectors of the club to optimise the potential of all our players. I am particularly happy with the medical team and we will face this busy schedule.”