'We want to keep improving' - Henderson vows Liverpool will get better after Club World Cup glory

The Reds claimed their first title in the competition with another late goal, leaving their captain to praise their mentality

Jordan Henderson is keen for to keep improving after winning the Club World Cup for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo in Doha.

Reds captain Henderson was in inspirational form as the Premier League leaders became world champions on Saturday, adding to their European crown from June courtesy of an extra-time Roberto Firmino strike.

Liverpool have become renowned for late goals under Jurgen Klopp, and it was no different on this occasion as Firmino netted in the 99th minute, having passed up big chances as early as 40 seconds in.

Henderson lauded his side, telling BBC Sport: "We have found a way for a long time now, some late goals.

"We just want to keep going, onto the next game, onto the next performance, keep improving. We keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard and keep putting in performances like that."

Assessing the final, in which Flamengo also threatened and should have equalised through substitute Lincoln, Henderson said: "It feels very good. It was an interesting game.

"I am sure it was interesting to watch, but we kept going, good performance and the mentality again shone through.

"We should have scored a couple more, but we defended really well. Overall, we're delighted with the result and the performance in difficult conditions.

"Fair play to the lads - they kept going right until the end and got the goal in extra time."

Liverpool's winner came on a counter-attack, with Henderson playing a defence-splitting ball to release Sadio Mane through the middle.

The Senegalese international held the ball up brilliantly at the top of the penalty area, before sliding the ball into the onrushing Firmino, who shifted into a position to easily fire past the goalkeeper.

The Reds will now return to for a crunch Premier League clash against second-placed at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day - a side they hold a 10-point advantage and a game in hand over.

Over the festive period, Liverpool will also take on and at Anfield, before hosting derby rivals in the third round of the .