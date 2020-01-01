‘We still have a long way to go’ – Leicester City’s Iheanacho reacts to Europa League win over Braga

Kelechi Iheanacho believes cannot afford to rest on their oars as they still have a long way to go in the .

The 24-year-old produced a man of the match performance in their 4-0 victory over Braga in the European competition on Thursday night.

Iheanacho, who was handed his second start in the tournament, scored twice and set up another to help his side secure their third consecutive win in the competition.

The victory ensured the King Power Stadium outfit strengthens their lead at the top of Group G with nine points from three games.

The international has expressed his delight with his side’s current form but warned that much work still needs to be done to ensure their progress in the tournament.

“We’re in a great position in the group. We still have a long way to go, but it’s about keeping going, taking it game by game and let’s see,” Iheanacho told Europa League website.

“The first goal came from a rebound and I was maybe a little bit lucky with the second too. Thankfully they all count! I’m happy to score again.”

“It was a good win for us. We did well, scored some good goals and deserved to win in the end.”

Iheanacho has now scored three goals in the Europa League since he made his debut against Zorya Luhansk in October.

The centre-forward is hoping to continue his eye-catching performances for the Foxes in the 2020-21 campaign.

“I just need to keep working in training and doing my job. We have a great squad and everyone is doing his best,” he continued.

Leicester will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game on Sunday and Iheanacho is already looking forward to the match.

“This game is gone now. We enjoy it today but we focus on the Premier League now. I hope we can keep our winning run going," he added.

The Nigeria international has featured in seven games across all competitions for Leicester in the current campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

The forward will be expected to replicate his scintillating performances for the Super Eagles in their qualifying game against Sierra Leone on November 13.