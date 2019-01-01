'We need to be like horses' - Simeone calls for unity at Atletico

The Spanish capital side ended a run of three successive league draws with a 2-0 win on Saturday

Diego Simeone called on everyone associated with to "be like horses" and pull in the same direction after his side saw off Athletic Bilbao to return to winning ways in .

Atletico snapped a streak of three successive league draws with Saturday's 2-0 home victory thanks to goals from Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata.

Back-to-back wins in all competitions has helped to lift the mood around Wanda Metropolitano, with Koke being greeted warmly against Athletic just four days on from being jeered by the same supporters in the narrow 1-0 win against .

Following Atletico's third home match in a week, head coach Simeone paid tribute to the club's fanbase and talked up the importance of showing a united front.

"We have to be together forever," he said in his post-match news conference. "We are a new team, with many new players. Today, for example, we had a backline of new signings.

"We know what our aim is and we need the fans, directors, players, coaches to be like horses looking forward.

"Koke may have bad games, but he is always there, he covers well and he is important to the team.

He added: "The fans were extraordinary again, they are the best around, as I've said before...180,000 people in three games.



"It's not easy to come to seven or nine games, but they are always there. We, with total humility, aim to give our best, even though it doesn't always come off."

A second win in seven La Liga outings lifted Atletico up to second place and level on points with leaders , who have a game in hand to play against third-place .

Simeone selected Angel Correa over the benched Diego Costa for the comfortable home victory and the versatile Argentine forward repaid that faith by setting up both goals.

"He has always been a striker," Simeone replied when asked about Correa's best position in the side. "We often put him in a place where he doesn't feel comfortable but he puts in a great effort.

"His natural position is a striker. In that position he can better express his dribbling, his power, his turns - like the one for the first goal. He is a player who has done very well."