'We let him down, we let the club down' - Davies apologises to Pochettino and Spurs fans following Colchester defeat

The Premier League outfit were shocked by the League Two minnows, following a 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss to compound a poor run of form

left-back Ben Davies says that the team has let both manager Mauricio Pochettino and their supporters down with their performance against Colchester United following their "horrible" third-round defeat.

Spurs, who were beaten finalists in the last season, crashed out in one of the bigger upsets in recent English knockout football history, against a side ranked three divisions below them.

The Premier League outfit were bested 4-3 on penalties by their League Two hosts following a gruelling 0-0 draw, to leave them without a win in their last three games.

Speaking afterwards, international Davies expressed his bitter disappointment at their exit from the competition, saying that the North London side have to prove their worth and move on from what has been a difficult week on the field.

“It’s horrible," the defender told the Evening Standard. "It’s a trophy, a good chance to pick something up and we’ve let it slip at the first hurdle.

“The manager didn’t need to say anything afterwards. In the dressing room, we were all as disappointed as him. We let him down, we let the club down.

“We weren’t terrible. We just didn’t seem to click, didn’t put anything together. We have to win these games. We have to show we’re a better side than this. It’s a tough feeling right now.

"We just have to apologise to the supporters, too. We let them down. They travel with us everywhere and they’re first-class. We need everyone behind us now to help us push on through this difficult time.”

Asked what it was that went wrong for a side that, even with the absence of several senior players, still included a host of international stars, the 26-year-old added: “It’s difficult to put your finger on at the moment, there’s a lot of emotions flying around.

"It hurts a lot. No disrespect to Colchester, but we should be coming here, showing them we’re the better side and winning. We really need to look at ourselves and go again.

“This is a big learning curve for us. It’s one where we really have to take a long hard look at ourselves and make sure these kind of results don’t happen again."

Defeat at the JobServe Community Stadium marks the third game in as many where Spurs have failed to come away with the desired result, blowing a two-goal lead in their Champions League opener against Olympiacos to draw last week before slipping to defeat against Leicester in the top-flight on Saturday.

Speaking on their next match, against in the Premier League, Davies stated that Spurs were under no illusions as to the importance of picking up three points.

“It’s a huge game for us,” he added. “We need to start getting that winning feeling back because it seems a long way away after losing games like that.”