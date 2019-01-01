'We keep thinking about it' - Hudson-Odoi still on Bayern's radar despite recent injury
Uli Hoeness says Callum Hudson-Odoi is still on Bayern Munich's radar despite the winger's recent injury.
Hudson-Odoi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Monday's 2-2 draw with Burnley before undergoing surgery on Tuesday evening.
The England winger will miss the rest of the season and the Three Lions' Nations League Finals campaign in June, while he could potentially be absent for the start of the next Premier League calendar as well.
The injury could also scupper a proposed move to Bayern Munich, with the German club pursuing the young winger all winter.
However, that pursuit fell short as Chelsea refused to sell Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window.
"Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Hasan Salihamidzic have said that he is an interesting player," Hoeness said on Wednesday following Bayern's DFB-Pokal win over Werder Bremen.
"I think we keep thinking about it. But he's just on the operating table. Therefore it makes no sense to comment on this."
Hudson-Odoi has made a total of 28 appearances for the Blues, but he didn't start his first game until just a few weeks ago, the 3-0 win against Brighton.
The Blues also are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will take on Eintracht Frankfurt.