‘We have to write it off’- DR Congo’s Zakuani calls for Afcon 2021 cancellation

With football calendar now congested owing to Covid-19 outbreak, the ex-DR Congo star sees no reason why Cameroon 2021 should go on as planned

Gabriel Zakuani wants the 2021 to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic impact.

The spread of the virus placed football-related activities on hold; however, the beautiful game seems to be returning gradually following the restart of some football leagues across the world.

For 2021, qualifying fixtures are yet to be concluded and should the competition go as planned between January to February next year, Europe-based stars might be affected because of a likely choked season.

"I think realistically we have to write it off. It's not going to happen. I can't see it happening," Zakuani told the BBC World Service's Newsday programme.

"I've spoken to a lot of friends from Africa and they've said the same thing. They just can't see it being ready in time. There's literally no time. The pressure to get the domestic leagues going is also a problem.

"So there's the domestic leagues, you've got to get the training camp in, you've got to select squads - there's too much to get done before the January/February period. So I can't see it happening."

"I would be expecting an announcement soon and Caf really do have to get it out there and just let the players relax.

“A lot of the players have a lot of pressure at the moment with their club teams - being uncertain because of Covid-19 - and then not knowing about the Africa Cup of Nations. There's too much going on."

Professional football in has been paused since March due to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 33,000 deaths in the country - a toll which ranks second behind the United States globally.

Nevertheless, the UK government has certified the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) to resume action from June.

Reacting to this, the 33-year-old claims that risks involved for players should be looked before the leagues are continued.

"I've seen a lot being said about it but we have to look at the facts. It's concerning if you're of black origin and you're seeing there are more numbers with the stats saying that it's more likely you're going to get infected,” he continued.

"The scientific facts have to get laid out first before any ball is kicked. There's not much we know about this disease. So we need to know what's going on as it is a health risk.

"Football is a contact sport - there's no way you can stay two metres away. So it's a tough one. I feel the authorities are under a lot of pressure from supporters.

“Everyone wants to see it [football] back on but we need to put the brakes on and make sure that it's safe when the players get onto the pitch."