'We have to support Aubameyang' - Arteta's message to Arsenal after striker's shocking last-gasp miss

The Gabon international missed a glorious opportunity to fire his team into the last-16 of the Europa League but ended up sending it wide

manager Mikel Arteta says the club must show their support for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he missed a great chance to send his side through to the last-16 on Thursday.

The Gunners crashed out of the competition when they lost 2-1 at home to Olympiacos, sending the Greek side through on away goals as they drew 2-2 on aggregate.

Aubameyang, 30, missed a great chance in the dying seconds of the game when he sent it wide from close range shortly after Youssef El-Arabi put the visitors ahead in the last minute of extra time.

More teams

Despite the Gabon international's embarrassing miss, Arteta still trusts the striker who has 20 goals to his name in all competitions this season and urged the team to get behind him.

"He was gutted. Obviously he scored a wonder goal that put us through in the competition and the last kick of the game he had the best chance of the game and he felt very responsible about it," Arteta said at a press conference.

"We'll try to be right behind him. He's been phenomenal all season for us and now the players have to support him, we have to support him.

"His reaction as well after the game - to face the media and the way he talked and everything - it was a very mature reaction from him."

The Spanish coach says the whole team felt let down by their crucial defeat but is confident they will bounce back as they prepare to take on League One Portsmouth in the fifth round.

"We were all very down, frustrated, disappointed. The first message to them was I am right behind them, thank you for the effort they put into the game, for the attitude and personality they played with and the way they reacted after we conceded a goal," he said.

Article continues below

"They tried, tried and tried again. They completely deserved to win the game but there are aspects of the game that we have to dominate better if we want to keep competing at that level."

He added: "This is part of our profession. We can fall and we can have disappointments. It's about how we react individually and collectively.

"Then my job is to try to convince them that in the process we are in now there are a lot of positive things and as well things we have to improve if we want to be much better as a team. That's the way."