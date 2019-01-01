'We have to do more with our superiority' - Kovac calls on Bayern to be more ruthless after Leipzig draw

The Bavarian boss has urged his players to be more clinical after they were held to a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday

coach Niko Kovac has called on his side to be more ruthless after they were held 1-1 by in the on Saturday.

Emil Forsberg scored from the spot to equalise for Leipzig after Robert Lewandowski's 199th goal for Bayern had put the visitors ahead.

Bayern are in third place in the Bundesliga table, two points behind leaders Leipzig.

"We have to do more with our superiority," Kovac said.

"In the end, the result is annoying. We had more chances, played well, but unfortunately two points less than planned.

"We played sensationally in the first half, that was the best performance so far. After that, we got ourselves into trouble.

"We're pulling the positives out of the game - we played a really good game."

8 - 8 points after 4 matchdays is the worst start to a #Bundesliga #FCBayern have had since 2014-15 (also 8 points) - they went on to win the title with a 10-point lead. Unusual. #RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/Xg7lTmFn7z — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 14, 2019

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was disappointed with the reaction from his team-mates to Forsberg’s leveller.

"The 1-1 has thrown us back a little because we were so clearly superior," Neuer said.

"We did not recover from it well. We have to take the good points and analyse the bad things carefully."

Forsberg said nobody at Leipzig was getting carried away with their impressive start to the season.

"We are still developing," he said. "But to be the league leaders after four matchdays is very nice.

"The first half we ran a lot, but had little possession. Bayern have played very strong again.

"In the second half, we were much better and got our game on the pitch as well."

Both sides will now prepare for openers this week, with Bayern set to come up against Crvena Zvezda after Leipzig take in a trip to .