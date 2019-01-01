'We have not talked to Bayern about Werner yet' - Leipzig CEO hopeful of retaining striker

The Germany international has enjoyed another stellar season at the Red Bull Arena and continues to be linked with a Bavaria switch

CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is hopeful Timo Werner will reject any possible advances from to extend his stay at the club.

The 23-year-old joined Leipzig from in 2016 and has since racked up over 100 appearances for the club while establishing himself as one of Europe's most deadly forwards.

Werner has hit 20 goals in 36 matches across all competitions this season, helping Leipzig secure a top-three spot in the Bundesliga and reach the DFB Cup final .

The international has long been linked with a move to Bayern, with his current contract at the Red Bull Arena set to expire in 2020.

Speaking to Sport Bild , Mintzlaff revealed the leaders have not yet made contact over a possible summer deal for Werner and he is hopeful the pacey striker will opt to remain at Leipzig.

"We have not talked to Bayern about Timo Werner yet," Mintzlaff began. "It was important for us what Timo Werner wants.

"It was legitimate for a young player like Werner to spend time deciding on his future.

"Maybe Timo will tell us after the Cup final: 'Come on, I'll extend that by two more years'."

Bayern are on course to win the German title for a seventh consecutive year , holding a two-point lead over heading into the final round of matches.

However, Niko Kovac's side have faced plenty of criticism throughout the campaign, with a number of veteran stars touted for summer exits.

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben have already confirmed their departures, which leaves room for Werner to be drafted in to provide added depth up front.

Leipzig, meanwhile, can look forward to returning to the next season, after another successful year with Ralf Rangnick at the helm.

Mintzlaff went on to dismiss any suggestions the German coach could leave the club this summer, as he added: "Ralf Rangnick will stay with us, there is no question mark.

"We have no dissent at all, but have extremely harmonious and open discussions about the future."

Leipzig finish their Bundesliga campaign with a trip to next weekend, before squaring off against Bayern in the DFB Cup final on May 25.