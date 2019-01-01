‘We have achieved our goals’ – Emerson hoping to remain at Chelsea

The Blues defender believes he and his team-mates have produced a better campaign than many have given them credit for

left-back Emerson says he would like to remain on at Chelsea, claiming they “have achieved their goals” for the campaign by securing qualification.

The Blues have mathematically secured a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of the final day of the league season, where they visit at the King Power Stadium.

And the Brazilian feels this is proof that Chelsea – who have suffered a great deal of criticism under new boss Maurizio Sarri this season – have enjoyed a more fruitful campaign than many give them credit for, particularly in light of their qualification for a European cup final.

We arrived where we wanted to be,” Emerson said.

“We [have] guaranteed our place in Champions League next year, and now we will play the 's final. I am happy to be part of this group and know that we have achieved our goals."

Emerson started and finished both legs of Chelsea’s Europa League semi-final against which they won on penalties, taking them to their second cup final of the season, where they will play Premier League rivals in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking after the second leg at Stamford Bridge, Emerson said: "Talking about a semi-final, it was a very disputed game.

“We played well against a difficult opponent. This is a unique feeling for us."

The defender also insisted he wanted to stay at the club amidst rumours he could leave this summer.

"I'm very happy at Chelsea, and I do not want to go anywhere else.

“I adapted to the league, to the city and I earned my space on the team, now I want to finish well this season, helping to bring a title to this group and our fans."

The former full-back has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season for Chelsea, competing with Spaniard Marcos Alonso for the position of first-choice left-back.