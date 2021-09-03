'We don't have to feel sorry for Hudson-Odoi' - Chelsea manager Tuchel

The Ghana prospect has seen limited playing time at the club but the German insists the player has to work for his position

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel insists Callum Hudson-Odoi must patiently wait for his chance to play for the team and there is no need to feel sorry for him.

The attacker has been used sparingly at Stamford Bridge of late and was at one point a target of German champions Bayern Munich.

However, the deal did not materialise as the Uefa Champions League champions did not want to let him leave especially after failing to land Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

The German tactician has now explained the situation of the Ghana prospect.

"To be absolutely fair, I have to say that sometimes we use him as a right side wing-back which is not his very best position but we do it because, in the Super Cup match [against Villareal], he had a good pre-season and all the training in his legs so he had the capacity to play the 120 minutes," Tuchel said as quoted by FootballLondon.

"He waits for a chance in the half left position but he fights against Mason [Mount], Kai [Havertz], Hakim [Ziyech], Christian Pulisic, a lot of guys with a lot of quality.

"It is very hard for him. I agree but we don’t have to feel sorry for him. Once the door is open we demand he goes in between and makes his mark. This can happen at any time. He needs to be ready, this is what we demand from him."

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech was omitted from the latest Morocco squad due to "unacceptable behaviour", according to the country's head coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Ziyech has won 41 caps for Morocco since making his international debut in 2015, with his last outing coming in the 1-0 friendly victory over Burkina Faso on June 12.

"His behaviour in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who as a leader in the team has to be a positive role model," he told a press conference.

"He arrived late and after that, he even refused to work. There was no point in discussing it afterward, as a coach the answer is right there to see. For me, the national team is above everything, nobody can hold it hostage."