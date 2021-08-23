'We don't have the biggest squad' - Tuchel discusses transfers after Chelsea's win at Arsenal

The German head coach addressed whether the Blues will look to make any further signings after their second successive Premier League win

Thomas Tuchel discussed transfers after Chelsea's win at Arsenal, admitting that "we maybe don't have the biggest squad".

Chelsea built on their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the new season by beating Arsenal 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, thanks to first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.

The Blues spent £98 million ($134m) to re-sign Lukaku from Inter after adding backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to their ranks on a free transfer, but have been tipped to dip back into the market before the August 31 deadline.

What's been said?

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, however, Goal understands that the recent emergence of Trevor Chalobah has made club officials rethink their strategy.

Tuchel concedes that he isn't blessed with the largest squad, but doesn't feel any more changes are necessary due to the high-quality competition for places within his current ranks.

Pressed on whether there will be any more new arrivals at Chelsea this summer, the German head coach told a post-match press conference: "I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic today and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America.

"So if we want to compete we need this level. But at the same time, it's also important we're a strong group, this was maybe the key for the last half a year. We played with a strong bond and a great team spirit.

"This is a challenge for the team and for me to create this atmosphere again. And that everybody is ready to take hard decisions and keep pushing the team. If we do this we can achieve more than we have."

Will there be any more sales at Chelsea?

Tuchel may not be planning to bring in any more new faces, but a number of outgoings are expected at Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

The Blues have already sold the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses, while loaning out Michy Batshuayi, Billy Gilmour, Kenedy and Emerson Palmieri.

Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko could also head through the exits, along with Kurt Zouma, who has been touted for a switch to London rivals West Ham.

