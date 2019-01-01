'We deserve it' - Milner seeking Liverpool redemption in Champions League final

The Anfield midfielder is determined not end the season empty-handed after being pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City

midfielder James Milner says the club have a chance to redeem themselves in the final after missing out on Premier League glory.

The Anfield side face Tottenham in Madrid on June 1 determined to make up for being pipped to the domestic title by by a point.

Claiming the European crown would be the perfect response and Milner, 33, believes they deserve it after an impressive season in which they fell just short in an exhilarating race for the league crown.

“When you think of 30 wins out of 38, at the start of the season you’d like to think that’s good enough," he told the club's official website .

"But obviously that shows how good Man City are as well. It’s disappointing.

“We have to be proud of what we’ve achieved. Unfortunately, it’s just short, but obviously what we did earlier in the week [versus ] gives us a chance to go and redeem ourselves and get a piece of silverware because I think everyone deserves a bit of silverware."

Liverpool earned the right to face Spurs with their stunning comeback win over Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-final at Anfield.

Milner added: “What we’ve been through in the last two weeks from Barcelona away, putting on a pretty good performance and losing like we did, to go to Newcastle with a quick turnaround and grind out a result and then obviously do what we did in midweek and then bounce back again [at on the final day], knowing it was out of our hands [but] to get that result - I haven’t got enough good words to say about the character within the squad, the ability and the mentality."

And Milner is keen to reward Liverpool's steadfast support after the disappointment of missing on a first title of the Premier League era by such a narrow margin.

“The fans have been unbelievable all year," he said. "They’ve lifted us when we’ve needed them, they’ve stuck with us when it’s been tough in games and like I say, the boys deserve a bit of silverware, but the fans do too.”

Virgil van Dijk echoed Milner's ambition, saying: “We have to look on the positive side and remember we are still in Madrid. Hopefully we can end the season on a high. That’s what we are going to try and do.”