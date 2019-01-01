We can't brand Arsenal's Pepe a flop - Jamie Redknapp

The Ivory Coast international has endured a slow start to his Gunners’ career but the 46-year-old has backed the winger to find his feet

Former and Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has thrown his weight behind winger Nicolas Pepe to discover his form at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old arrived at Emirates Stadium outfit in the summer as the club-record signing after the Gunners paid £72 million to to secure his signature.

The international has struggled since joining the Gunners, having only managed three goals in 13 appearances.

Redknapp has, however, called for patience with the winger, who netted 23 times last season for the Great Danes, as he is confident the forward will find his feet.

“Yes the Frenchman [Nicolas Pepe] cost a club record £72m but can we not give him time before branding him a flop or bad buy?” Redknapp told Daily Mail.

‘To write the 24-year-old off after a few months is ludicrous and downright unfair. I believe Pepe will come good.”

Pepe will hope to use the League Cup tie against Liverpool on Wednesday to further prove his worth if he gets to play a part in the encounter.