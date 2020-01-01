'We can pull a surprise' - Sporting Huelva's Efih eyes Oshoala's Barcelona elimination

Both the Catalans and Huelva based outfit are desperately in need of a win to advance in Wednesday’s Round of 16 game

Huelva midfielder Peace Efih revealed her team will approach their Round of 16 contest with in the 2020 Copa de la Reina like a final.

On Wednesday, Sporting who were eliminated in the opening round on penalties by will be hoping to avoid a repeat against Barcelona at Campo Federativo de la Orden.

Barcelona fired a strong warning to Sporting with Sunday's 10-1 Super Cup final thrashing of Copa de la Reina holders , with international Asisat Oshoala grabbing a brace.

Despite the pedigree of Barca, the midfielder, who starred in a 1-0 defeat to the Calatans last October, admits they have a daunting task ahead of them, but insists her side can pull off an upset.

"I want to say congratulations to Oshoala for winning the African Woman’s Player of the Year award for the fourth time," Efih told Goal.

"I am really happy for her. She has made Nigeria proud and also shows that hard work pays. She gives me the motivation to work hard. It will be exciting to face her again after we met last year.

"For Wednesday's game, I feel Sporting does have a chance against Barcelona in the Spanish Women's Cup. It is like a final match for us.

"I know for sure, it is not going to be easy but I expect something positive to come out of the game for us.

"Don’t forget that in a knockout game like this, surprises usually happen. With that, I believe Sporting can pull a surprise."



Against Barcelona, Efih will be lining up with fellow Africans like duo Priscilla Adubea and Ernestina Abambila, Fatoumata Kanteh, Gambia's Fatoumata Kanteh for Sporting on Wednesday.