'We ate them up' - Di Maria delighted as PSG reach Champions League final with RB Leipzig rout

The Argentina scored a goal and added two assists in a comfortable win over the Bundesliga outfit

star Angel Di Maria was full of praise for his side after a dominant 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final Tuesday.

The Argentine put in a man-of-the-match display against the Germans, grabbing a goal and two assists as PSG reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

After requiring a dramatic injury-time comeback against in the quarter-final, it was a comfortable night for the side at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

More teams

Di Maria was delighted with his side's performance as PSG will now await either or in Sunday's final.

"We ate them up from minute one," Di Maria said in quotes published on the BBC. "It's going to be tough to sleep between now and the final.

"We worked hard all game and we showed we deserve to be here. It doesn't matter who we face, either Bayern or Lyon, we'll give our all.

"We're very happy. It's a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we're in the final – that's very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true."

Prior to Tuesday night, PSG had only made the Champions League semi-final in the 1994-95 season, when they fell to in the last four. Ahead of his team's first final, Di Maria underlined the importance of the momentous step in PSG's history.

"We are very happy. It must be said that the team had a great game," Di Maria told RMC Sport. "We have marked the history of the club. We're in the final, that's very important to us.

Article continues below

"We are the ones who made them look weak. We played at 100 per cent. Before the game, it was 50-50 but our start to the match was good.

"It's going to be hard to sleep tonight. We can clearly see that the French and German championships are at a good level.

"We are just one step away from making club history."