'We are with you Webo' – Mbappe, Adepoju and Milla lead solidarity for Basaksehir coach after alleged racist abuse

The French football superstar led a host of football figure to condemn racism in a show of solidarity for the Cameroonian who was a victim on Tuesday

stars Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe alongside African football icons Mutiu Adepoju plus Roger Milla have shown support to Pierre Webo after he was allegedly racial abused during Tuesday’s clash.

assistant manager Webo was involved in a furious exchange with the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, who had instructed the referee to send Webo off after he protested a call on the pitch.

The Turkish club accused the fourth official of racial abuse in how he identified the Basaksehir assistant to the match referee.

With the game now moved to Wednesday after both teams walked off the pitch, Mbappe and notable football figures took to social media, expressing solidarity with Webo.

SAY NO TO RACISM. ❌❌❌



M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU. ✊🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 8, 2020

Together, we can take football to a greater height. But first, we must all #SayNoToRacism — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) December 8, 2020

All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s Chairman, staff and players. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 8, 2020

We strongly support and stand with Pierre Webo#NoToRacism ✊🏿✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/8CckHVr6mX — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) December 8, 2020