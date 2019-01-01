'We are very angry'- Atletico Madrid fuming after Juventus loss

The La Liga side fell to a second straight defeat in Europe and it could cost them dearly

Koke said were "very angry" after a defeat to saw Diego Simeone's side fail to secure qualification.

Paulo Dybala's fantastic free-kick moments before half-time ensured the champions will finish top of Group D, leaving Atletico to battle with for second spot.

Alvaro Morata missed a golden late chance to earn a draw in Turin on Tuesday, though the goal might well have been chalked off by the VAR for offside, as Atleti slipped to a 1-0 defeat against the team that knocked them out of the tournament last season.

Midfielder Koke was left frustrated by a result that likely means Atletico must beat already eliminated at home next month to guarantee their progression to the knockout round.

"We are very angry, the team has given everything, we have created chances, but we have not had the fortune to win," Koke said.

"They have not dominated us, in the last play of the first half they score a goal. The team has tried everything, we had the ball, we attacked well...we just need to put it in."

Atletico have failed to win any of their past six games away from home in all competitions with Koke claiming Simeone's side deserved more against Juventus.

"Many times we are criticised for playing badly and winning, now we play well and we don't win," he said.

"The results are going to come, we are creating chances, in the opposite area we have to be more decisive.

"Granada on Saturday [a 1-1 draw] there was nothing to reproach and today neither."

Simeone bemoaned his side's lack of edge in the final third post-match but stressed the cub are still on track for success.

“We played against a great team, incidents can happen, but we still lack sharpness in our finishing and making those moves count,” Simeone said.

“We create the chances, with opportunities both in the first and the second half. Vitolo and Alvaro Morata played well, Felipe had an extraordinary match.

“It’s good that we are creating the chances, and sooner or later we will score goals if we keep doing that. It requires patience and hard work. We need more of an effort to convert those opportunities.

“We are on track with the objectives of the club. That is why we need patience.”

Atletico have now won just one of their past six matches in all competitions with Simeone's side slipping to fourth in La Liga after a strong start to the season.

They next host in the league on Sunday with the Catalans currently top of the table but only ahead of on goal difference.