'We are PSG - we can't play sh*tty matches!' - Marquinhos angry as poor form continues

The defender has sent a warning to the rest of his side that they cannot go on playing poorly even if they feel their is little left to play for

defender Marquinhos​ has promised to push the rest of his side to up their level of commitment over the final weeks of the season following another loss against on Tuesday.

PSG are already champions of , but have failed to win in five of their last six matches in all competitions, including falling in the Coupe de final on penalties to .

Those struggles continued on Tuesday as late strikes from Andy Delort and Souleymane Camera​ saw the home side storm back to beat the champions 3-2.

And though PSG have nothing of note left to play for this season, the defender has promised to push his side across the finish line as they cannot afford to play "sh*tty" matches.

"It's a difficult moment, and it's only through work that we will be able to overcome it," he told reporters following the match. "I will get the message to the dressing room, because football is a collective job and we have no other choice. Whether we have the ball or not, if we do not think for each other, well...

"When things go well, we win, it's easy. But we know our responsibilities here at PSG, a club loved by many people, but also hated by many. We must stay united.

"It's too easy to say that the season is over. We can not continue to present a face like this, otherwise we will take slaps from supporters and the media and give reason to our haters.

"This is one of the most difficult moments, because we can not give a good answer and it's been a while. Next season? We are preparing it now, but we can not play four sh*tty matches.

"We are PSG, we are the champion, We must take pleasure and give joy to people."

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel had a slightly different take on his club's poor run of form, pointing to injuries as the main culprit for their recent struggle to find results.

"Yes, I have explanations. We made individual mistakes, and big ones," he told L'Equipe.

"In these conditions, it is difficult to win a match in Montpellier. It's a very strong and aggressive team. It's not possible to make three individual mistakes like that.

"The situation is always the same. We are here with 15 players plus two young people from the training center, because everyone is injured. This is a situation that has lasted since February and it is too long.

"We play with players who have been injured for 10 weeks and who replay after only two training sessions. Players are overused and the risk increases with each game."