'We already had busy schedules' - Varane says player welfare must be considered after Euro 2020 rescheduled

The Real Madrid and France defender doesn't want footballers to end up with an unmanageable physical burden

Raphael Varane says he hopes football’s decision-makers keep players’ welfare in mind as they try to set out a new calendar for football.

The international was speaking about the postponed European Championships, which are now due to take place next summer.

If football does return, the 2020-21 season could kick off later than usual, giving players less time to recover before the Euros if it isn’t rescheduled accordingly.

“We have to adapt,” Varane told FFF TV. “We already had busy schedules. I hope our leaders will make sure that it is doable and not impossible for the players.

“We are going to see when we can go back to work, back to training, and matches. We will take things as they come. It is difficult to plan ahead, we are seeing from day to day.”

While the defender knows things aren’t ideal for people stuck at home, he is determined to remain positive and look for the opportunities presented by the crisis.

and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has spoken about the struggles of staying motivated day-by-day, but Varane is keen to stay optimistic.

“It’s a pleasure, not a constraint [to be at home],” he said. “It’s different, but we adapt. I do physical work, a bit of strength training – I am stronger than ever!

“We are working especially on things we don’t have time to work on during the rest of the season – certain areas of the body, weak points. When things like this happen to us, we have to continue moving forward, not mope around.”

Varane and his Real Madrid team-mates seem unlikely to be returning to action any time soon, with Spanish health minister Salvador Illa refusing to offer any suggestion La Liga could resume before summer.

However, clubs have been given the go-ahead to return to training, possibly in early May, provided government distancing protocols are still followed.

Back in Varane’s home country of France, discussions remain underway as to if and when teams can return to training. Current plans involve resuming the current Ligue 1 season by June 17, though nothing has yet been formalised.