'We all believe' - Arsenal evolving under 'brilliant' Arteta, says Tierney

The Gunners saw their four-game winning run halted following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Leicester at the Emirates Stadium

Kieran Tierney says players have total belief in Mikel Arteta and insists there is much more to come under the Spaniard.

The Gunners are showing clear signs of improvement under Arteta, who replaced previous head coach Unai Emery in December and has lost just three of his 16 Premier League games in charge so far.

Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with ended a run of four successive victories for Arsenal, but once again there was plenty to be encouraged about in the way they played - especially in the first half when they dominated the Foxes.

And Tierney says the improving form is down to one man.

"The boss," he said. "The boss has been brilliant.

"I think we had a period to work closely and obviously coming back we had a few weeks to work without games.

"We did that, we worked hard every day and continued into the games - the first few results we got weren’t ideal but we are building something here and it isn’t going to happen overnight.

"I think everybody can see we are progressing well, we have still got on a long way to go but we are doing all we can, listening to everything he says and we all believe."

Tuesday night’s draw leaves Arsenal seventh in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to .

It will be Tierney’s first taste of the north London derby as he missed the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the season due to injury.

And the international says he and his team-mates must shrug off the disappointment of dropping points against Leicester as they continue to battle for a spot.

"It is a massive game for the club and a massive game for the fans," he said.

"We will pick ourselves up, there are positives to take from tonight - we are disappointed about the result and dropping two points but there are still positives and we will pick ourselves up 100 per cent and go again."

Tierney added: "Everybody wants to play European football and wants to finish as high up as we can.

"Every game now is going to be tough in their own different ways but we look forward to the challenge."

Arsenal will be without Eddie Nketiah for the game at Spurs after the striker’s sending off against Leicester on Tuesday night.

With Arsenal still leading thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half goal, Nketiah was brought on to replace Alexandre Lacazette with 20 minutes remaining but was dismissed just four minutes later for a high lunge on James Justin.

And Leicester took full advantage of their extra man, with Jamie Vardy snatching a point for the visitors with a late equaliser.

"There were positives to take but the dressing room was a bit down with the draw," Tierney added.

"Of course, a red card is always a game-changer, especially against a team like Leicester who keep the ball.

"We did enough to win the game, getting the second goal would have been crucial. In the changing room we are all down and disappointed and we felt we played well."