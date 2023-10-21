Wayne Rooney speaks out after suffering heartbreaking defeat in first game in charge of Birmingham City to former Man Utd team-mate

Wayne Rooney says a 'lack of care' in the final third led to Birmingham City's downfall at Middlesbrough in his first game in charge of the club.

Rooney's first game ends in defeat

Birmingham lose 1-0 to Middlesbrough

Rogers scores 89th-minute winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney's Birmingham suffered a 1-0 defeat in his first game in charge of City since replacing John Eustace earlier this month. Morgan Rodgers scrambled in the winner a minute from time as Rooney lost to a Boro team led by his old Manchester United and England team-mate Michael Carrick. After the match at the Riverside, the former D.C. United boss gave his thoughts on the defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We need to be better. We need to improve and be better with the ball. Defensively we did OK, Middlesbrough cause you problems, we know that, they are a good team," he told reporters.

“With the ball, in possession, we need to be better. We need to be more comfortable taking the ball while marked and being more creative by doing that. I thought Middlesbrough had good periods in the game when they got through, and then we got a bit of a foothold on it.

Article continues below

“There was a lack of care and concentration in the final third. It’s going to take a bit of time. We know that. We are trying to get players into really good positions, but the main thing for us is being more comfortable in taking the ball.

“The goal we conceded, we were in Middlesbrough’s final third and a long clearance… it was a really sloppy goal from our point of view. It’s always hard to take when you concede late.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney was brought in after Eustace was sacked with Birmingham sixth in the Championship. The Blues, who have dropped to seventh, wanted a manager that could create an identity and clear "no fear" playing style and while it is too soon to say if that will be the case under the former England international, this was not the ideal start for the new manager.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Rooney's Birmingham are next in Championship action on Wednesday against Hull City at St Andrew's.