News Matches
Manchester United

'No other choice' - Wayne Rooney reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Man Utd

Alex Roberts
23:47 GMT+3 22/11/2022
Wayne Rooney D.C. United 2022
Wayne Rooney said that Cristiano Ronaldo had "no other choice" but to leave Manchester United amid a tumultuous stretch for the Portugal player.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United's all-time record scorer Wayne Rooney said that his ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo had "no other choice" but to leave the club following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Am I surprised? No," said Rooney to Sports 18. "There was no other choice but that's a shame because he's been a fantastic servant to the club. I wish him the best wherever he goes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 37-year-old's contract has been torn up by the club, with the Portuguese forward stating that it's time for a "new challenge". Rooney has been critical of his old friend this season, especially when Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, but in this case avoided negativity.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? For now, Ronaldo's focus will be on helping Portugal in what will likely be his last shot at a World Cup title. Once the tournament ends, he'll be free to find a new club following his contract's termination.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Bahrain English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Bahrain English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Bahrain English)